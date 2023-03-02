Research Alert
Newswise — Zhang et al. identified an epitranscriptomic mechanism regulating cortical neural stem cells in the embryonic mouse brain and human forebrain organoids. Specifically, Mettl8 installs m3C modification on mitochondrial tRNAThr/Ser(UNC), which regulates mitochondrial protein translation and function, and loss of Mettl8 leads to accelerated embryonic cortical neural stem cell depletion.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF