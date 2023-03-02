Research Alert

Newswise — Zhang et al. identified an epitranscriptomic mechanism regulating cortical neural stem cells in the embryonic mouse brain and human forebrain organoids. Specifically, Mettl8 installs m3C modification on mitochondrial tRNAThr/Ser(UNC), which regulates mitochondrial protein translation and function, and loss of Mettl8 leads to accelerated embryonic cortical neural stem cell depletion.

Journal Link: Publisher Website Journal Link: Download PDF

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells Biotech All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You