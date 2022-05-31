Newswise — May 31, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is further expanding its publishing partnership with the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), with the addition of Exercise, Sport, and Movement (ESM).

Exercise, Sport, and Movement will be an international open access, peer-reviewed journal focusing on all aspects of exercise science and sports medicine. Submissions to the new journal are now open, marking the opening of the 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting & World Congresses in San Diego.

"Exercise, Sport, and Movement will proudly serve as ACSM's open-access journal, attracting high-quality research submissions from around the world, covering broad areas of ACSM's various disciplines," comments Gary Liguori, PhD, FACSM, inaugural Editor-in-Chief of the new journal. Dr. Liguori is Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Professor of Kinesiology at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, and a longtime contributor to ACSM education and publishing projects.

For many years, Wolters Kluwer has served as publisher for ACSM's roster of scholarly journals, including the flagship research journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. Dr. Liguori comments, "At a time when the academic publishing industry is rapidly changing, ACSM, along with its publishing partner Wolters Kluwer, is positioned to stay at the forefront with the launch of ESM."

A gold open access journal, ESM will present new reports on scientific, clinical, public health, community, and policy topics. Dr. Liguori and the editorial team encourage manuscripts addressing movement, fitness, exercise, physical activity, health promotion, sport, and prevention and treatment of injury and disease.

The journal will run on a continuous publication model, with articles posted online as soon as they are ready. Papers will then be compiled into quarterly compendia, the first of which is scheduled for January 2023. For link to future updates, visit https://www.acsm.org/education-resources/journals/exercise-sport-and-movement. Manuscripts can now be submitted at https://www.editorialmanager.com/esam/.

With the launch of ESM as an open-access journal, ACSM members and scholars from around the world will have a new forum for publishing universally accessible research and clinical papers – particularly for research supported by federal funding, which often dictates open-access dissemination. "ESM expects to be at the forefront of open-access publishing in our broad discipline," according to Dr. Liguori.

"Another of my goals for ESM is to create leadership and mentoring opportunities for historically underrepresented faculty and scientists, such that the future of academic publishing literally looks different than it has in the past," Dr. Liguori adds. "In addition, I look forward to working within the ACSM publishing ecosystem to ensure that the College, ESM included, continues to publish first-rate, compelling research that forever advances the body of knowledge in our fields."

Annual Meeting participants are invited to join us for a journals session, American College of Sports Medicine Journals: Three Years in Review, during which Dr. Liguori will discuss the new open access journal. The special symposium will take place on Friday, June 3, at 1:30 pm PDT, and will serve as the official launch of ESM.

