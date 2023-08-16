Newswise — There's been an uptick in the U.S. recently in relatively obscure and rare diseases -- malaria, leprosy, measles - - making a comeback, with many in the health community sounding the alarm bells.

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine's Brian DeHaven, PhD, an expert in virology and immunology, is available to comment on this spike in uncommon diseases and what it means for the public. Dr. DeHaven can help reduce the fear around what's out there, how likely the public is to be exposed to these types of diseases, and what to look for if they think they've been exposed.