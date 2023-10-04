Ahead of the second release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant (Thursday 5 October), the following University of Portsmouth expert is available to address concerns and misinformation.

Jim Smith, Professor of Environmental Science

https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/our-staff/jim-smith

Professor Smith was editor and lead author of a major book on the Chernobyl nuclear accident: Chernobyl: Catastrophe and Consequences and have more than 100 papers in the refereed scientific literature. He has also written for The Conversation about the Fukushima release earlier this year.

His current research interests are the long term environmental consequences of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents.

Email: [email protected]

He can discuss:

Scientific evidence supporting the release of radioactive wastewater from the plant

Examples of where wastewater discharges have happened elsewhere in the world

Reaction to claims of the release having "significant risk" to the Pacific Ocean

He said: "The release follows stringent regulations and safety measures.

"The plan – as long as it is carried out correctly - is supported by strong scientific evidence on the risks of radioactivity discharges to marine systems."