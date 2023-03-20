Climate experts from Northern Arizona University and co-authors of the IPCC report released today are available to discuss the report’s findings, which include that humans must take immediate and drastic actions to create a more sustainable society and climate.

The report, which includes “multiple, feasible and effective options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change, and they are available now,” highlights the significant hazards presented by increasing climate warming, including human mortality, but also offers ways forward for people and governments to make the needed changes to create a more stable climate. Read the IPCC release.

Darrell Kaufman, Regents’ professor in the School of Earth and Sustainability, is a lead author of Working Group I, which focuses on the physical science of climate change. He studies geologic records of environmental changes to gain a long-term perspective of how climate changes. His research reconstructs past climate change to help explain its current trajectory.

Ted Schuur, Regents’ professor of ecosystem ecology and the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society, is a lead author for a special oceans/cryosphere report and a contributing author to Working Group 1. His research focuses on the thawing permafrost and how arctic and terrestrial ecosystems are responding to climate change.