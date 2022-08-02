Research Alert

An in-depth look at the use of microphysiological systems (e.g. organs-on-a-chip) and the effects of exposures—to phthalates and nanomaterials—during pregnancy are some of the research highlights in the August 2022 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci).

In the issue, an In-Depth Review provides a “Microphysiological Systems Evaluation: Experience of TEX-VAL Tissue Chip Testing Consortium,” while a Systematic Review examines “Phthalate Exposures and Placental Health in Animal Models and Humans.”

The issue also features two ToxSpotlight articles:

Visit the ToxSci website to view the full August 2022 issue.

