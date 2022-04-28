Newswise — New York, NY – April 28, 2022 – Today, the FDA announced its decision to “prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and all characterizing flavors in cigars.” In response, the American Thoracic Society issued the following statement:

“The ATS strongly supports the FDA proposed action to remove menthol-flavored cigarettes and flavored cigars from the U.S. marketplace,” said Hasmeena Kathuria, MD, ATS Tobacco Action Committee vice-chair, speaking on behalf of the ATS. “Our only regret is that it has taken the FDA so long to initiate this essential ruling to protect America’s youth and minority populations from flavored tobacco products. The science is clear that the presence of menthol and other flavors in tobacco products increase youth tobacco initiation. Menthol in cigarettes also makes it harder to quit smoking.

“Internal industry documents show that Big Tobacco has long known that flavored tobacco products lure kids into tobacco addiction. In addition, Big Tobacco intentionally marketed menthol cigarettes to minority communities.

“When fully implemented, the FDA’s proposed rules will save lives, improve health equity, and help break the cycle of tobacco addiction.”

What’s Next: The public will have an opportunity to submit comments to the ruling through July 2022. The FDA’s final ruling is not expected for several months.