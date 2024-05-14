FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

@FSUResearch 

May 13, 2024 

FLORIDA STATE FACULTY TO SHARE INSIGHTS FOR 2024 HURRICANE SEASON IN VIRTUAL MEDIA BRIEFING 

Newswise — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University’s internationally recognized experts will provide insight into the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season at a virtual briefing May 16. 

For media seeking commentary for hurricane season preview stories, FSU faculty with expertise in forecasting, air/sea interactions, the insurance market, structural and wind engineering, and disaster mitigation will be available to answer questions. 

Faculty members participating in the event include Professor of Meteorology and Associate Director of the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies Mark Bourassa, State Climatologist and Associate in Research David Zierden, Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Patricia Born, and Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Pedro L. Fernández-Cabán

The briefing will take place: 

THURSDAY, MAY 16 

2 P.M. 

Please email [email protected] for the Zoom link. 

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Science Hurricanes
KEYWORDS
2024 hurricane season 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Hurricane Season Hurricane
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY