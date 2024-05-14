FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2024

FLORIDA STATE FACULTY TO SHARE INSIGHTS FOR 2024 HURRICANE SEASON IN VIRTUAL MEDIA BRIEFING

Newswise — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University’s internationally recognized experts will provide insight into the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season at a virtual briefing May 16.

For media seeking commentary for hurricane season preview stories, FSU faculty with expertise in forecasting, air/sea interactions, the insurance market, structural and wind engineering, and disaster mitigation will be available to answer questions.

Faculty members participating in the event include Professor of Meteorology and Associate Director of the Center for Ocean-Atmospheric Prediction Studies Mark Bourassa, State Climatologist and Associate in Research David Zierden, Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Patricia Born, and Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Pedro L. Fernández-Cabán.

The briefing will take place:

THURSDAY, MAY 16

2 P.M.

Please email [email protected] for the Zoom link.

