Flu Season 2022: 8 Tips for Staying Healthy
With flu season upon us, it is important to keep you and your loved ones protected this year from the influenza
For a healthier flu season, follow these eight simple tips:
- The first step for staying healthy during flu season is is to get your flu vaccine every year starting at six months of age.
- The first year your baby gets the flu vaccine, we recommend two doses spaced a minimum of thirty days apart.
- Getting your annual flu shot not only provides you with protection - it also helps to protect those who are at higher risk such as babies who are too young to get the vaccine and the elderly.
- The flu viruses can change each year, so it is important to get vaccinated every year. Scientists study these changes and use this information to develop the next season’s flu vaccine.
- There are a few common side effects to be aware of after receiving the flu shot, which include soreness at the site of injection, body aches and a low grade fever.
- Those with an egg allergy can receive the flu vaccine. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to egg then we recommend that the vaccine be given in a medical facility with your health provider present to manage any allergic reaction should one occur.
- Make sure you are practicing good hand hygiene to help prevent illness and keep your family safe.
- Lastly, if you or a loved one starts with flu-like symptoms, we encourage you to contact your physician for advice. Common symptoms include fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches and headache.