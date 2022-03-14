Newswise — There’s an old adage that food is medicine.

For The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, food is a crucial part of a patient’s journey from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond.

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center employs two dietitians, experts who provide patients with consultation, recommendations and sometimes even orders, to ensure the best nutrition possible as they face the challenge of fighting cancer.

“If I was going to explain it to a patient, I would say that you don’t need to search online to answer your nutrition questions,” said UNM Cancer Center dietitian Kelly Dunn, RDN, CSO, CNSC, LD. “I’m going to answer your questions because I am trained to do it.”

Dunn recently became board certified by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in Oncology Nutrition. She is currently the only board-certified oncology nutrition specialist in New Mexico and is among the first in the state to receive such a designation.

Getting a certification in oncology requires 2,000 hours of internship and successful board examination.

That is in addition to what it takes to become a registered dietitian, which requires a bachelor’s degree, followed by 1,000 hours in a credentialed internship, along with successfully passing the national registration exam.

Dunn said the training that dietitians receive falls into five categories:

Management

Food Service

Community (such as WIC, a senior center or Head Start)

Clinical

Research

Most dietitians, including Dunn, find their first jobs in clinical settings, particularly hospitals. But Dunn said she was attracted to oncology, particularly at a cancer center, because it allowed her to extend her practice beyond the four walls of a clinic.

Continued Care

Dunn completed all of her education, as well as much of her early career, in Texas, but she had been eyeing UNM Cancer Center for a number of reasons. Offering outpatient services was a big part of that, along with the fact that nutritional service is a part of the UNM Cancer Center’s team approach, and not an additional billable service.

“I found an inpatient hospital position where I could work with oncology patients while they were in the hospital,” she said. “That was difficult, because they’re in the hospital when they’re at their sickest. I got them through their illness and helped them with discharge and their education, but I didn’t get to be involved in their care long-term. I didn’t get to help them once they were not acutely ill anymore.

“I already knew by that time I wanted to be in oncology. I knew (UNM Cancer Center) was the place, because they would for sure always offer outpatient dietitian services.”

Dunn said that, in her experience, finding dietitians at a cancer center is rare. The fact that the UNM Cancer Center employs two shows the center’s commitment to including nutrition as part of a patient’s overall care.

Dunn works in concert with the UNM Cancer Center’s treatment teams. She begins her approach with an extensive interview with the patient.

“Part of the initial consult is information-seeking, so I let them know I have quite a few questions,” Dunn said. “That’s why I like to meet with them as early as I can. That way I can get a baseline of how they’ve been prior to and at the time of diagnosis.”

The questions don’t just dwell on food.

Dunn asks about their usual body weight, if they’ve encountered any recent unusual weight loss, how are they chewing and swallowing, and about their bowels. Then she asks about diet: what types of food they eat and how often. It’s crucial information in order to see if a patient is even meeting their caloric and protein needs, she said.

All of that information goes into creating a tailored plan for each of her patients.

“Keeping them nourished, maintaining their muscle mass and getting adequate protein can help reduce the side effects of all the treatment they are getting, which helps ensure they don’t have to miss a treatment or have doses reduced.

“They get the entire treatment as planned to have the best outcome. Or, after they finish their treatment and next need to be ready for surgery, we can ensure they are well-nourished and prepared to undergo a major surgery.”

Small Changes The lack of time afforded to many New Mexicans poses a challenge to their diets, Dunn said. “Individuals and families are grabbing quick to-go or drive-thru meals just to eat,” she said. “I don’t tackle it from a perspective of, ‘You have to stop it right now.’ I’m a realist, so I tackle it from the perspective of, ‘We have to figure out where you can go and what you can order so you’re making the healthiest choices possible.’ Then we talk about the menu and what they might order and what we might change about that.” Change comes in incremental steps, Dunn said.