Newswise — Washington D.C. – IAFNS and McGill University in Montreal, Canada are collaborating on a free, virtual full-day food safety workshop November 28.

The webinar is part of an extension program aimed at understanding and addressing multiple hazards and controls in food safety environments. The information below describes the event topics and speakers which promise to advance understanding and mobilize knowledge of potential food safety hazards and how to control them. The program features scientists from two Canadian universities and three U.S. universities.

Food Safety Extension Workshop - McGill University & IAFNS

Virtual, Event

November 28, 2023

9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET.

Agenda:

* Good manufacturing practices & other prerequisite programs

* Biological food safety hazards

* Chemical, physical and adulterated food safety hazards

* Hazard analysis and preventive controls determination for food products

* Process preventive controls for food products

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research.