Newswise — The Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, is erupting for the first time since 1984.

Vincent Salters, director of the Geochemistry Program at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University, is available to speak to media about the geology behind this eruption.

Salters researches the cycling of elements in the Earth and the chemical and physical processes that lead to the planet’s different layers. He studies samples from deeper in the Earth that come to the surface during volcanic eruptions or through large faults. He has extensively published on the chemistry and origin of volcanism at hot spots, such as Hawaii, as well as mid-ocean ridges.

He is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union and editor of AGU Advances.