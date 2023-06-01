Newswise — For many people, pets are more than just animals – they’re beloved members of the family. However, new data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveal that these fluffy family members may be impacting your valuable shut-eye. According to a recent survey, one-third (33%) of Americans “always or often” experience disrupted sleep due to their pets. The survey also finds that younger generations bear this burden more, with 42% of Generation Z and 39% of millennials reporting that their sleep is “always or often” disrupted due to their pets.

“While pets are a cherished part of many people’s lives, bringing joy and companionship to so many, they can also be the cause of sleep disruption and restless nights for their owners,” said Dr. John Saito, a spokesperson for the AASM. “It’s important to prioritize sufficient, quality sleep to promote optimal health for both you and your pet.”

In honor of Pet Appreciation Week (June 4-10, 2023), the AASM is highlighting the importance of healthy sleep for pet owners. If your pet is making it “im-paws-ible” to sleep at night, the AASM recommends the following tips to improve your sleep routine and achieve healthy sleep:

Create your pet’s own space: If sharing the bed with your pet is keeping you up at night, create a separate, comfortable place for your pet to sleep.

If sharing the bed with your pet is keeping you up at night, create a separate, comfortable place for your pet to sleep. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Wake up and go to sleep at the same time every morning and night, even on weekends, and factor in your pet’s routines, like when they need to eat and go out.

Wake up and go to sleep at the same time every morning and night, even on weekends, and factor in your pet’s routines, like when they need to eat and go out. Follow a relaxing nighttime routine: To help you wind down at the end of the day, consider developing a relaxing nighttime routine, which might include a warm bath or shower, reading or journaling.

To help you wind down at the end of the day, consider developing a relaxing nighttime routine, which might include a warm bath or shower, reading or journaling. Create a peaceful environment: Keep your bedroom quiet, dark and cool and use your bed only for sleeping – not watching TV or reading.

The AASM recommends that adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep, visit SleepEducation.org.

###

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,005 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between March 24-29, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).