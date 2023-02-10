Newswise — CHICAGO – For National Nutrition Month®, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers hot cooking tips for those using gas, electric or induction stoves to cook healthful meals.

“Many people learned to cook on gas stoves, so if your new home has an electric stove, or you decide to switch for environmental reasons, you must learn how to adapt your cooking style to fit the appliance,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics based in the Boston area.

The Academy encourages consumers to whip up tasty nutritious meals at home by trying new flavors, new recipes and cooking techniques as part of National Nutrition Month®. Each March the Academy encourages people to make informed food choices and develop sound eating and physical activity habits that they can follow all year long.

Providing cooking tips is just one of the many ways that registered dietitian nutritionists, the food and nutrition experts, help consumers meet their health goals.

Gas Stoves

“Some people prefer gas stoves because they are more comfortable cooking over an open flame,” Anderson-Haynes says. “The flame of a gas stove provides a visual cue on the temperature of the burner. The higher the flame the higher the heat. These visual cues don’t exist with an electric stove, which can prove difficult for some.”

Anderson-Haynes provides tips for cooking with a gas stove:

Gas stoves respond quickly to heat controls, so pay close attention to your food while cooking.

Gas stoves sear meats well.

Gas stoves cook well at elevated temperatures such as stir-frying vegetables in a wok.

Electric Stoves

“Electric stoves have a time delay between turning the knob and reaching the optimal temperature, so be patient and slowly adjust the burner from the lower heat setting to a higher setting. If you start on the highest setting, you run the risk of burning your food,” she says.

Anderson-Haynes provides tips for cooking with an electric stove:

Start cooking on low and slowly increase the heat to help your food reach its safe internal temperature.

If you need to adjust the temperature of your cookware quickly, move your cookware to a cold burner and adjust to the desired temperature.

Once you are finished cooking, remove your cookware from the burner to avoid overcooking.

Induction Stoves

Some people are turning to induction stoves, which use energy from an electromagnetic field to heat compatible cookware. It’s similar to an electric stove, but it might require purchasing new cookware that will work with your new appliance, according to Consumer Reports.

“An induction stove heats foods faster and more evenly than gas or electric stoves, which is nice for somebody in a rush,” says Anderson-Haynes.

Anderson-Haynes provides tips for cooking with an induction stove:

Induction stoves cook fast, so keep an eye on your food and adjust temperature, as necessary.

Induction stoves heat the cookware, as opposed to the stovetop, so don’t remove your pan from the heat unless you are finished.

Consider using an analog thermometer to test the temperature of your foods because the magnetic field might interfere with a digital thermometer.

“Regardless of which stovetop you use, be sure to eat with the environment in mind,” Anderson-Haynes says. “Cook more plant-based meals; purchase foods with minimal packaging; find creative ways to use leftovers rather than tossing them; buy foods in season and shop locally when possible.”

National Nutrition Month®

The theme of the 2023 National Nutrition Month® campaign is “Fuel for the Future.” The Academy celebrates RDNs on the second Wednesday of March during Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day. This year’s observance is March 8.

The Academy celebrates the inaugural Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered Day on March 9 to honor the contributions and experience of NDTRs, who are valuable members of the health care and foodservice management teams. The Academy will celebrate NDTR Day annually on the second Thursday in March.

As part of National Nutrition Month®, the Academy's website will host resources to spread the Academy’s messages.. Follow National Nutrition Month® on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

National Nutrition Month® started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy’s Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

