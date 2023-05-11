WASHINGTON (May 11, 2023) - The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing today new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants. According to the Associated Press , it’s the most ambitious effort yet to roll back planet-warming pollution.

GW faculty experts are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on a number of topics related to greenhouse gas emissions, including the public health impact, climate change and air quality.

Jonathan Deason , Co-Director of GW’s Environmental and Energy Management Institute and a professor in the School of Engineering and Applied Science. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Rachael Jonassen , is the Director of the Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Management Program at GW’s Environmental and Energy Management Institute and an associate research professor of the sustainable urban planning program. She can speak to the technologies of carbon capture and storage and challenges of implementation as well as implications for mitigating GHGs.

Scott Sklar serves as Sustainable Energy Director of GW's Environment & Energy Management Institute and the Director of the George Washington Solar Institute . He is an expert on renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure and environmental quality.He can also discuss the mining and power plant waste stream, greenhouse gas and other emissions, and the impact on low-income and underserved communities.

Susan Anenberg , Director of the GW Climate & Health Institute , and associate professor of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air. She can talk about the EPA’s rule and the public health implications, including benefits for vulnerable communities.

Sabrina McCormick , Co-Director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and associate professor of environmental and occupational health. McCormick has studied the role the courts play in climate change rules like the one just issued by the EPA. She has also studied how cities are preparing for climate change and extreme weather events. She was a scientific producer for the Emmy Award winning Documentary Series for Showtime on climate change, Years of Living Dangerously.