Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of mavacamten, a new drug shown to provide relief to obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients experiencing shortness of breath.

“Until now, existing treatments for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy have been suboptimal, leaving most patients symptomatic and often, in need of invasive or even open-heart surgery,” said Florian Rader, MD, MSc, site principal investigator of the Phase III clinical trial in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, and co-director of the institute’s Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinic. “The clinical trial results showed success in lessening the obstruction to blood flow out of the heart in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which led to its approval. Along with this relief of obstruction came substantial improvements in symptoms and an important heart failure blood biomarker.”

Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition causing thickening of the heart muscle. Patients with the condition can experience shortness of breath, chest pressure, irregular heartbeat, and, although rare, sudden cardiac arrest.

In addition to Rader, Michelle Kittleson, MD, PhD, director of Heart Failure Research in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is available for interviews. Kittleson was not involved in the mavacamten clinical trials, but was involved in the recent guideline updates on the treatment of heart failure and the 2020 updated guidelines on hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

