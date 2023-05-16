Global Variations in Heart Failure Etiology, Management, and Outcomes

Published in JAMA May 16, 2023

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2804824?resultClick=1

doi:10.1001/jama.2023.5942

Key Points

Question How do heart failure etiology, treatment, and outcomes differ between groups of countries at different levels of economic development?

Findings Ischemic heart disease and hypertension were the most common causes of heart failure. Half of patients with reduced ejection fraction received combined guideline-directed medications, with the lowest use in lower–middle-income and low-income countries. Mortality rates were more than 2-fold higher in lower–middle-income and low-income countries compared with high-income countries. In low-income countries, deaths were more frequent than hospitalizations, and the short-term risk of death associated with a hospitalization was 3- to 5-fold higher in lower–middle-income and low-income countries compared with high-income countries.

Meaning These data may be useful for planning approaches to improve heart failure management globally.