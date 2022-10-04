Newswise — Exploring the heart from the inside out is now possible with a new app from Houston Methodist.

Medical and scientific learners can access hands-on practice, remote assistance from experienced clinicians and more within the MITIEverse™, a new app devoted to health care education, training and innovation. Built in partnership with FundamentalVR, the app transports the user into customizable showcase rooms, surgical simulations and lectures from Houston Methodist faculty and collaborators from across the world.

Houston Methodist Institute for Technology, Innovation and Education (MITIE℠) is a hands-on clinical training facility for health care professionals seeking to maintain excellent procedural skills and acquire new proficiencies. “This new app brings the hands-on education and training MITIE℠ is known for to a new virtual audience. It could be a first step toward building out a medical metaverse,” said Stuart Corr, Ph.D, inventor of the MITIEverse™ and director of innovation systems engineering at Houston Methodist.

Within the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center’s showcase room, users can view Houston Methodist faculty performing actual surgeries and then interact with 3D human models. “We view the MITIEverse™ as a paradigm-shifting platform that will offer new experiences in how we educate, train, and interact with the health community,” said Alan Lumsden, M.D., medical director of Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center.

“It essentially democratizes access to health care educators and innovators by breaking down physical barriers. There’s no need to travel thousands of miles to attend a conference when you can patch into the MITIEverse™,” added Lumsden.

The platform also offers a virtual auditorium where medical professionals from around the world can give presentations with the capability for unlimited live viewing. Virtual study spaces allow for global multi-user experiences with interactive models, whiteboards and other tools.

MITIEverse™ also allows collaborators like medical device and digital health companies to have a virtual presence where users can test their digital assets and 3D content.

More information on the MITIEverse™ app is available at www.mitieverse.app

For more information about Houston Methodist, visit houstonmethodist.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and the On Health blog.