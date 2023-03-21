Newswise — Spring has arrived. The new season is bringing budding trees and blossoming flowers, along with runny and stuffy noses, sneezes and itchy, watery eyes.

Nearly 1 in 5 children have a seasonal allergy, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Allergies can happen when a person’s immune system overreacts to a substance. Pollen from trees, grass or weeds is the culprit of most seasonal allergies.

Jennifer Dantzer, M.D., pediatric allergist, and Robert Wood, M.D., director of pediatric allergy, immunology and rheumatology, both at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, are available to discuss topics related to springtime allergies, including:

How seasonal allergies develop

How climate change can affect seasonal allergies

The allergy season timeline for your region

The difference between allergies, colds and other respiratory viruses

Why some children are affected by allergies and others are not

Helpful tips to deal with children’s allergies

When to see an allergist and get allergy testing

Depending on the region of the U.S., spring allergy season can last until the early summer.