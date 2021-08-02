Newswise — August 2, 2021 – It’s easy to see soil out in the countryside of rolling farm fields. But more than 80% of Americans live, work, and play in urban areas. This can create a disconnect between people and soils – to the detriment of both. The August 1st Soils Matter blog explores a study of how people view soil.

According to blogger Erica Wohldmann, “Rarely do policymakers, city planners and urban residents consider soil as a living resource, connected to the services it provides. I worked with a team of researchers to study how people view and interact with soil. The results can help us know what education and policies to develop to protect this natural resource.”

The researchers surveyed four groups: residents, professionals connected to soil science disciplines (like planners and landscape designers), policy makers, and educators. The questions ranged from their knowledge and values around soils, to budgets and practices. To find out the results, read the entire blog: https://soilsmatter.wordpress.com/2021/08/01/how-do-soils-and-humans-impact-one-another/

