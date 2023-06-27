Newswise — A new study out of a Canadian collaborative in Hamilton, Ottawa and Calgary shows human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), which are normally used for cell replacement therapies, possess hidden shared properties with adult tumors. The authors believe this finding provides a way to find new biomarkers or drugs to treat adult cancers using hPSCs that were thought to only be useful for tissue replacement until now.

See the full paper in CELL CHEMICAL BIOLOGY at https://www.cell.com/cell-chemical-biology/fulltext/S2451-9456(23)00158-7