Newswise — Washington D.C. -- Dietary sodium intake is an important public health concern. Despite decades of dietary guidance to reduce sodium intake, Americans over 13 years of age still consume, on average, nearly 50 percent more than the recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

To address the sodium reduction issue in restaurants, company cafeterias, military installations, university settings and other contexts, the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is hosting a March 23, 2023, 1:00–2:30 pm ET webinar on the topic.

In October of 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final Guidance for Industry: Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals that provides short-term sodium reduction targets for processed, packaged and prepared foods. The guidance is intended to reduce population sodium intakes by about 12% and come closer to recommended intake levels.

The FDA sodium reduction guidance specifically addresses all packaged, processed and prepared food, including those sold in the food service sector. While much is known about sodium reduction efforts in the retail sector, less is known about the sodium reduction efforts across the food service sector, including the sodium contribution of prepared foods from restaurants, cafeterias and other food service establishments to total sodium intake. This is especially important considering that in 2021, 55 percent of total food expenditures was from foods away from home.

This webinar will provide an overview of the FDA targets and offer unique data and insights about the food service sector. In addition, presenters from government, industry and the consulting sector will highlight opportunities and challenges identified at an earlier Food Service Sector Sodium Dialogue hosted by IAFNS. Case studies of successful programs focused on sodium reduction in food service and a Q & A on strategies to foster progress will be included.

