It’s no secret that artificial intelligence technology is quickly evolving, with some apps claiming to be able to diagnose skin conditions and diseases. This week, TODAY highlighted how artificial technology is affecting health care.

The American Academy of Dermatology supports the development of artificial intelligence technology that helps physicians deliver the best possible care for their patients, but this technology should not replace the physician/patient relationship.

However, it’s important to know that none of the apps that claim to diagnose skin conditions and diseases have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so there is no guarantee that they are accurate or safe.

If you have questions about artificial intelligence and its effects on health care, I would be happy to connect you with board-certified dermatologist Ivy Lee, MD, FAAD.