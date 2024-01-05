Article title: Acute effects of β-hydroxybutyrate on left ventricular function in young, healthy adults



Authors: Andrew P. Oneglia, Benjamin E. Young, Daisha J. Cipher, Vlad Zaha, and Michael D. Nelson



From the authors: “In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of oral ketone ester in young healthy volunteers, we show a marked increase in cardiac output (∼1 L/min), driven primarily by changes in chronotropy. The cardiac magnetic resonance imaging data support the limited role for inotropy.”



This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.