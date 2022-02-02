Article title: GRK2 promotes activation of lung fibroblast cells and contributes to pathogenesis of pulmonary fibrosis through increasing Smad3 expression

Authors: Yanhui Li, Ying Sun, Nan Wu, Haichun Ma

From the authors: “Inhibition of [G protein-coupled receptor kinase-2] activity may be a potential intervention strategy to treat [idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis] and the effect of paroxetine on preclinical models of pulmonary fibrosis will be determined in future studies.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.