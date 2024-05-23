Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – Volume 29, Issue 2 of SLAS Discovery features two review articles, six original research articles covering phenotypic screening perspectives, medulloblastoma therapies and interventions for neurodegenerative diseases.

Reviews

Perspectives on phenotypic screening−Screen Design and Assay Technology Special Interest Group The SLAS Screen Design and Assay Special Interest Group articulate the group’s discussion held at the SLAS2023 International Conference. Collectively, the group members’ perspectives highlight various challenges, progress and proposed solutions to phenotypic screening.

Screening for molecular glues – Challenges and opportunities This article provides an overview of molecular glues, smaller molecules that stabilize protein interactions, particularly between a target and an E3 ligase. It discusses how induced proximity can enhance activity or inhibit natural effector binding, reviews current methods for identifying molecular glues and suggests screening approaches for their discovery.

Original Research

This article presents an in vitro model for studying tau aggregation, a process implicated in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia, using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons expressing an aggregation-prone version of tau. This versatile approach can be routinely applied in screening projects, offering a relatively short timeline for generating data and facilitating the study of potential therapeutic interventions for tau-related neurodegenerative diseases.

Access to this issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(24)X0003-9

