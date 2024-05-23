Newswise — Oak Brook, ILVolume 29, Issue 2 of SLAS Discovery features two review articles, six original research articles covering phenotypic screening perspectives, medulloblastoma therapies and interventions for neurodegenerative diseases.

Reviews

Original Research

This article presents an in vitro model for studying tau aggregation, a process implicated in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia, using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons expressing an aggregation-prone version of tau. This versatile approach can be routinely applied in screening projects, offering a relatively short timeline for generating data and facilitating the study of potential therapeutic interventions for tau-related neurodegenerative diseases.

 

Access to this issue of SLAS Discovery is available at https://slas-discovery.org/issue/S2472-5552(24)X0003-9

SLAS Discovery reports how scientists develop and use novel technologies and/or approaches to provide and characterize chemical and biological tools to understand and treat human disease. The journal focuses on drug discovery sciences with a strong record of scientific rigor and impact, reporting on research that:

  • Enables and improves target validation
  • Evaluates current drug discovery technologies
  • Provides novel research tools
  • Incorporates research approaches that enhance depth of knowledge and drug discovery success

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Discovery: Advancing the Science of Drug Discovery, 2022 Impact Factor 3.1. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Redona Therapeutics, Watertown, MA (USA)

 

Journal Link: SLAS Discovery, Mar-2024

