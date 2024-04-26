Newswise — The repair of bone tissue damage is a complex process that is well-orchestrated in time and space, a focus and difficulty in orthopedic treatment. In recent years, the success of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)-mediated bone repair in clinical trials of large-area bone defects and bone necrosis has made it a candidate in bone tissue repair engineering and regenerative medicine. MSCs are closely related to macrophages. On one hand, MSCs regulate the immune regulatory function by influencing macrophages proliferation, infiltration, and phenotype polarization, while also affecting the osteoclasts differentiation of macrophages. On the other hand, macrophages activate MSCs and mediate the multilineage differentiation of MSCs by regulating the immune microenvironment. The cross-talk between MSCs and macrophages plays a crucial role in regulating the immune system and in promoting tissue regeneration. Making full use of the relationship between MSCs and macrophages will enhance the efficacy of MSCs therapy in bone tissue repair, and will also provide a reference for further application of MSCs in other diseases.

Key Words: Bone tissue damage, Inflammation, Macrophages, Mesenchymal stem cells, Tissue regeneration

Core Tip: Bone regeneration has always been a challenge and priority in the treatment of orthopedic diseases. The interaction between mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and macrophages mediating the multilineage differentiation potential and immunomodulatory capabilities plays a crucial role in bone tissue repair and remodeling. Therefore, we reviewed the interactions between MSCs and macrophages, summarized the roles and potential of MSCs and macrophages in bone tissue regeneration, and looked forward to how to better utilize their relationship to enhance the efficacy of MSCs therapy in orthopedic diseases such as bone defects and osteoarthritis.