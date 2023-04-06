Research Alert

Newswise — Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is associated with reduced adult hippocampal neurogenesis and impaired hippocampal-dependent behaviors. Li et al. report that stimulating adult neurogenesis combined with new-born neuron activation ameliorates behavioral symptoms and plaque deposition in AD mouse models. This supports boosting adult neurogenesis as a potential therapeutic approach for AD-related cognitive decline.

