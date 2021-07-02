Research Alert

Article title: Lung metabolomics after ischemic acute kidney injury reveals increased oxidative stress, altered energy production and ATP depletion

Authors: Sophia L. Ambruso, Hyo-Wook Gil, Benjamin Fox, Bryan Park, Christopher Altmann, Rushita A. Bagchi, Peter R. Baker II, Julie A. Reisz, Sarah Faubel

From the authors: “The data in this report add novel information to the growing literature demonstrating the adverse effects of [acute kidney injury] on the lung.” 

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

