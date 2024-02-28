Newswise — LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 - L-Nutra Inc., a leading nutrition technology company developing evidence-based Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs, is excited to announce the release of a groundbreaking longevity and healthy aging study published in Nature Communications, a prestigious Nature portfolio journal. The data suggests that following three consecutive monthly rounds of ProLon® 5-Day may decrease a person's biological age score by 2.5 years.

This study was conducted by Dr. Valter Longo, an iconic longevity researcher, and his team at the University of Southern California's Longevity Institute. L-Nutra's flagship product, ProLon® 5-day Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD), the first patented precision nutrition program shown to support cellular rejuvenation and metabolic reset effects of prolonged fasting, was provided to participants. In this randomized clinical trial, the bio-age score, which is a phenotypic score developed by Yale University and University of Southern California based on extensive NHANES data , was measured in participants (ages 18 – 70) before and after three ProLon® cycles to assess key metabolic changes.

On average, upon the completion of the third cycle of ProLon, participants exhibited changes that are evidence for improved cellular and tissue functioning, with a median bio-age score reduced by 2.5 years. The previous and current research findings are consistent with the role of FMD cycles in activating an internal breakdown system that targets older and dysfunctional cells and organs to rejuvenate or reprogram them into more functional ones.

This research further solidifies L-Nutra's commitment to advancing scientific understanding and practical applications of nutrition for living longer and healthier.

"These groundbreaking findings are another testimony to the importance of ProLon® as a main intervention for healthy longevity," said Dr. Joseph Antoun, L-Nutra's CEO. "We believe that ProLon® and other FMDs in our pipeline can, in certain cases, be more effective in contributing to improving healthcare and healthspan compared to the current sick-care system. With over two decades of R&D and 22 clinical trials from 18 university medical research centers, the Fasting Mimicking Nutri-Technologies are emerging as paradigm shifting interventions in the 'Nutrition for Longevity' and 'Food as Medicine' markets."

"We've shown that our nutri-technology programs can impact aging without drugs or significant lifestyle changes," said Dr. William Hsu, Chief Medical Officer at L-Nutra and former VP at Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center. "Equally important, we achieved it without causing muscle loss and other important side effects which is a relief for the millions in our weight-focused society. Our mission is to keep people healthy for a long time and be less reliant on a lifetime of medications."

L-Nutra is committed to advancing the field of nutrition technology for health. This study marks a significant step forward in understanding the effect of fasting-mimicking diets (FMD) in cellular rejuvenation, metabolic reset, and supporting healthy living.