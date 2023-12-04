Newswise — Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adolescents and young adult cancer survivors in the United States are more likely to report experiencing chronic health conditions than their heterosexual peers with a history of cancer as well as their LGB peers without a past cancer diagnosis. The findings come from a survey-based study published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Previous studies have indicated that minority sexual orientation and gender identity populations have higher prevalence rates of many chronic conditions—including heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, and kidney disease—than heterosexual populations. To assess the burden of chronic health conditions among survivors of adolescent and young adult cancer with minoritized sexual orientations, a team led by Michael E. Roth, MD, of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, analyzed 2013–2020 data from the National Health Interview Survey, an ongoing household survey with interviews conducted throughout the United States either face‐to‐face or over the telephone.

The team’s analysis included information on 170 LGB cancer survivors (diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 39 years) who were matched to 1,700 LGB individuals without a history of cancer and 1,700 heterosexual cancer survivors.

LGB cancer survivors were more likely than LGB individuals without a history of cancer and heterosexual cancer survivors to report at least one chronic health condition (71.0%, 51.0%, and 59.0% of individuals, respectively) and more than two chronic health conditions (21.0%, 7.7%, and 15.1%, respectively). These elevated risks were seen for conditions including cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and pulmonary disease.

After adjusting for sociodemographic variables, LGB cancer survivors had 2.45-times higher odds of having chronic health conditions than LGB individuals without a history of cancer and 2.16-times higher odds than heterosexual survivors.

“This study highlights significant health disparities that affect the LGB cancer survivor community and points to the need for specialized care and attention for these individuals during and after their cancer treatment to address their heightened risk of chronic health issues,” said Dr. Roth. “This could hopefully lead to more equitable health care for sexual and gender minority populations.”

Additional information

NOTE: The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Please include journal attribution in all coverage. A free abstract of this article will be available via the CANCER Newsroom upon online publication. For more information or to obtain a PDF of any study, please contact: Sara Henning-Stout, [email protected]

Full Citation:

“Risk of Chronic Health Conditions in Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Survivors of Adolescent and Young Adult Cancers.” Amy M. Berkman, Eunju Choi, Christabel K. Cheung, Susan K. Peterson, J. Andrew Livingston, Susan K. Parsons, John M. Salsman, Clark R. Andersen, Qian Lu, Michelle A. T. Hildebrandt, and Michael E. Roth. CANCER; Published Online: December 4, 2023 (DOI: 10.1002/cncr.35015).

URL Upon Publication: http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/cncr.35015

Author Contact: Katrina Burton, Program Director in the Public Relations office at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, at [email protected]

About the Journal

CANCER is a peer-reviewed publication of the American Cancer Society integrating scientific information from worldwide sources for all oncologic specialties. The objective of CANCER is to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the exchange of information among oncologic disciplines concerned with the etiology, course, and treatment of human cancer. CANCER is published on behalf of the American Cancer Society by Wiley and can be accessed online. Follow CANCER on Twitter @JournalCancer and Instagram @ACSJournalCancer, and stay up to date with the American Cancer Society Journals on LinkedIn.

About Wiley

Wiley is a knowledge company and a global leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions. Dedicated to the creation and application of knowledge, Wiley serves the world’s researchers, learners, innovators, and leaders, helping them achieve their goals and solve the world's most important challenges. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.