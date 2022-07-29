Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 14, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Daniel Dumitru, MD, PhD, as the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed by AANEM. Each year, it is given to members who are recognized as major contributors in the fields of NM and EDX medicine through their efforts in teaching, research, and scholarly publications. Due to his lifelong dedication to patient care, PM&R research, clinical, and scientific education, Dumitru is a deserving candidate. Dumitru’s passion for medicine started young.

“It was amazing to me that whenever I became seriously ill, a doctor would see me and help me get better. My hope was to be able to also do that for others,” he said. In 1980, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He then completed a residency in PM&R at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and earned a PhD from the University of Nijmegen in the Netherlands. During his career, his main focus for research was clinical neurophysiology with an emphasis in volume conductor theory. He says one of his greatest accomplishments was developing a clinical quantitative model regarding single muscle fiber volume conductor theory with his PhD advisor.

For more than 4 decades, Dumitru has provided direct care for patients on a daily basis, a responsibility he considers, “an absolute privilege.” After 40 years of service, he retired in 2020 and now currently serves as professor emeritus in the department of rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health Science. Dumitru will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN. About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

