Research Alert
Tsai and colleagues explored the impact of the Alzheimer’s disease-associated risk gene APOE4 onto the cellular communication of neurons and microglia. Through combinatorial experiments with cells derived from CRISPR-edited APOE isogenic lines, this work defines the functional consequence of impaired microglial lipid metabolism induced by APOE4 onto neuronal network activity.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF