Tsai and colleagues explored the impact of the Alzheimer’s disease-associated risk gene APOE4 onto the cellular communication of neurons and microglia. Through combinatorial experiments with cells derived from CRISPR-edited APOE isogenic lines, this work defines the functional consequence of impaired microglial lipid metabolism induced by APOE4 onto neuronal network activity.

