Newswise — A new study suggests that smoking marijuana may cause more lung damage than cigarettes alone, due to increased risk of emphysema – an irreversible condition where the lungs’ air sacs are damaged until they eventually rupture.

Dr. Susan Gunn, Medical Director, Lung Cancer Screening at Ochsner Health, can discuss the early warning signs and symptoms of emphysema, the immediate health risks and long-term impacts of smoking, and the need for more public education to address the misconception that smoking marijuana is totally “risk-free.”