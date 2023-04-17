Newswise —

The identification of a common gene in various mammalian species holds promising potential for the development of a highly efficient, reversible, and hormone-free male contraceptive for both humans and animals.

Scientists at Washington State University have made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying the expression of a gene called Arrdc5 in the testicular tissue of mice, pigs, cattle, and humans. Through their research, they found that when the Arrdc5 gene was knocked out in mice, it resulted in male infertility, affecting sperm count, movement, and shape. These findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications, highlight the potential of Arrdc5 as a key factor in developing a highly effective male contraceptive that is reversible and does not require hormonal intervention. This breakthrough has significant implications for both human and animal reproductive health, opening new possibilities for safe and non-hormonal male contraceptive options in the future.

According to Jon Oatley, senior author and professor in WSU's School of Molecular Biosciences, this study is groundbreaking as it identifies, for the first time, the exclusive expression of the gene Arrdc5 only in the testicular tissue of multiple mammalian species, including mice, pigs, cattle, and humans. When this gene is inhibited or inactivated in males, it results in the production of sperm that are unable to fertilize an egg, making it a promising target for the development of male contraceptives. This significant finding highlights the potential of Arrdc5 as a key player in the quest for safe and effective male contraceptive methods that do not rely on hormonal interventions.

Unlike other molecular targets that have been identified for male contraceptive development, the Arrdc5 gene stands out for its specificity to the male testes and its presence in multiple species. Notably, the absence of this gene results in a condition known as oligoasthenoteratospermia or OAT, which is characterized by a significant decrease in sperm production, reduced sperm mobility, and distorted sperm shape, rendering them unable to successfully fertilize an egg. OAT is the most common diagnosis for human male infertility, underscoring the crucial role of Arrdc5 in the regulation of sperm function and its potential as a target for male contraceptive research.

The study conducted at Washington State University revealed that male mice without the Arrdc5 gene exhibited a significant reduction of 28% in sperm production, along with a substantial decrease in sperm motility, which moved 2.8 times slower compared to normal mice. Furthermore, an overwhelming majority of approximately 98% of the sperm produced by these mice showed abnormal heads and mid-pieces. These findings further emphasize the critical role of Arrdc5 in sperm development and function, and its potential as a target for male contraceptive interventions.

The study findings suggest that the protein encoded by the Arrdc5 gene is essential for normal sperm production. As the next step, Jon Oatley's research team at Washington State University will focus on designing a drug that can effectively inhibit the production or function of this protein. This approach holds promise as a potential male contraceptive strategy, as targeting this protein could disrupt the normal development and function of sperm, providing a non-hormonal and reversible method for male contraception. Further research in this direction could pave the way for the development of a highly effective and safe male contraceptive option in the future.

Unlike hormonal methods, which can interfere with testosterone levels and have broader systemic effects, targeting the Arrdc5 protein for male contraception would avoid hormonal interference. Testosterone plays critical roles beyond sperm production in men, including bone mass and muscle strength, as well as red blood cell production. Therefore, inhibiting the Arrdc5 protein specifically would avoid disrupting these important functions of testosterone. Additionally, designing a drug to target this protein could provide a reversible contraceptive option, allowing for a quick return to fertility once the drug is discontinued. This makes it a promising approach for male contraception that circumvents the challenges associated with hormonal interventions and offers potential for easy reversibility.

“You don't want to wipe out the ability to ever make sperm – just stop the sperm that are being made from being made correctly,” he said. “Then, in theory, you could remove the drug and the sperm would start being built normally again.”

Oatley and study first author Mariana Giassetti have filed a provisional patent for the development of a male contraceptive based on this gene and the protein it encodes.

As the gene is present in various mammalian species, Oatley expressed optimism about its potential applications in animals. By examining DNA and protein sequences in mammals, the team discovered that the gene is present in nearly all known mammal species. This discovery paves the way for the development of male contraception options for use in livestock, potentially replacing traditional methods like castration as a means of reproductive control. Furthermore, it also holds promise for managing overpopulation in wildlife species where population control measures are needed.

Despite the potential for using the gene in animals, the primary focus of the research is to provide humans with greater control over their own reproduction. While there are numerous forms of birth control available for women, their effectiveness and accessibility are not always guaranteed. Shockingly, over half of global pregnancies are unintended, as reported by the United Nations. Thus, the development of male contraception could offer an additional option for family planning, addressing this pressing issue and empowering individuals with more choices in managing their reproductive health.

"Enabling a means to control population growth and prevent unintended pregnancies is of paramount importance for the future of humanity," emphasized Oatley. "Currently, options for male contraception are limited to surgical methods, such as vasectomies, which are chosen by only a small percentage of men. If we can harness this discovery and develop it into a viable contraception solution for males, the potential impact could be far-reaching." Oatley's statement highlights the significance of this research in addressing the gap in male contraception options and its potential to revolutionize reproductive health for men, thereby offering broader implications for population control and family planning on a global scale.

This study received support from the National Institutes of Health and WSU’s Functional Genomics Initiative, a multi-year university investment to support development of genetic technology research.