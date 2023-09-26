Newswise — According to a new survey, about half (49%) of Americans have lost sleep due to staying up past their bedtime to use marijuana. This is more common among younger generations, with more than half of millennials (58%) and those in Generation Z (56%) and 44% of Generation X respondents saying they have lost sleep due to marijuana use, as opposed to just 16% of baby boomers and 19% of those in the Silent Generation.

The survey, commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, also found that a quarter of Americans (25%) occasionally or regularly use marijuana to help them fall asleep or stay asleep – and that more parents with children under 18 living at home (30%) than non-parents (19%) turn to marijuana as a potential sleep aid.

“Some people think that using marijuana will help them sleep, but research has actually shown that marijuana use is associated with impaired sleep quality,” said Dr. Andrea Matsumura, a sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM. “Getting at least seven hours of healthy sleep each night is crucial to allow our bodies to recharge, repair and rejuvenate.”

One study found that any history of cannabis use was associated with an increased likelihood of reporting difficulty falling asleep, struggling to maintain sleep, experiencing non-restorative sleep and feeling daytime sleepiness.

Instead of relying on outside substances, the AASM recommends the following tips to improve your sleep routine and achieve healthy sleep:

Disconnect from Technology : Avoid checking social media, news updates or any other technology that may trigger worries before bedtime.

: Avoid checking social media, news updates or any other technology that may trigger worries before bedtime. Create a Soothing Sleep Environment : Keep your bedroom lights dim and keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature. Also, use a comfortable pillow, mattress and bedding that promotes restful sleep.

: Keep your bedroom lights dim and keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature. Also, use a comfortable pillow, mattress and bedding that promotes restful sleep. Establish a Relaxing Bedtime Routine: Try reading, taking a relaxing bath or meditating to unwind before going to bed.

The AASM recommends that adults sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health.

Download these 2023 AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey results from the AASM newsroom. To learn more about the importance of healthy sleep, visit SleepEducation.org.

###

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,005 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between March 24-29, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research (aasm.org).