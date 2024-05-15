Abstract

Newswise — Many baby cleansers are promoted as hypoallergic products; however, these claims are not typically validated. This study assessed the 50 best-selling baby cleansers from online retailer Amazon for potential allergens. We found that the presence of most marketing claims, including “hypoallergenic” or “allergy-tested,” did not correlate with the number of potential allergens in a cleanser. Furthermore, the total number of marketing claims of a cleanser was positively correlated with the number of allergens, highlighting the discordance between marketing claims and allergen content in baby cleansers.