LOS ANGELES (Dec. 8, 2022) --

WHAT:

Physician-scientists from Cedars-Sinai Cancer will present research and are available for comment on breaking news throughout the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place Dec. 10-13 in New Orleans.

WHO:

John Chute, MD, is director of the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at Cedars-Sinai. His research focuses on improving the understanding of blood stem cell self-renewal and regeneration, and he can discuss all aspects of blood cancer research and treatment.

Joshua Sasine, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai, is first author of a study he will present about a mechanism for the suppression of multiple myeloma. His research team studies how interactions between cancer cells and the microenvironment drive the progression of cancers such as multiple myeloma, leukemia and lymphoma.

Akil Merchant, MD, is co-director of the Lymphoma Program at Cedars-Sinai. He is senior author of an analysis of the tumor microenvironment and biomarkers in Hodgkin lymphoma, which he will present at the meeting.

Also attending and available to comment on breaking hematology news:

Ronald Paquette, MD, clinical director of the Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Cedars-Sinai and a co-author of two studies being presented at the meeting

Robert Vescio, MD, director of the Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program at Cedars-Sinai

Noah Merin, MD, PhD, medical director of the Hematology and Cellular Therapy Disease Research Group at Cedars-Sinai

David Oveisi, MD, a hematologist/oncologist with a focus on stem cell transplantation, multiple myeloma and amyloidosis

WHERE:

Cedars-Sinai can accommodate virtual interviews via Zoom, FaceTime and Skype.