Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 30, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Pharmacy experts will present their latest advances in research and care in person at the midyear clinical meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in Las Vegas Dec. 4-8, sharing innovations to improve medication safety, availability and effectiveness for hospital patients.

“Our clinical pharmacists continue to find new ways to improve quality of care for our patients, and we look forward to sharing this work with the pharmacy community,” said Rita Shane, PharmD, vice president and chief pharmacy officer at Cedars-Sinai.

Among the educational sessions being presented by Cedars-Sinai Pharmacy leaders:

Before the ASHP meeting, at the Vizient Pharmacy Network meeting in Las Vegas, Shane will receive the David A. Zilz Leadership Award on Saturday, Dec. 3. The honor is awarded to Vizient Pharmacy Network members who demonstrate vision, innovation, knowledge sharing, and sustained influence and contribution to the pharmacy community. 

