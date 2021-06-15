WHAT?

Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RDN, will moderate an expert panel of speakers as they share ways of integrating a plant-forward diet and other healthy behaviors into daily routines so people at-risk or with prediabetes can dramatically reduce their likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes or other major health complications.

WHEN?

Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 2–3:30 pm ET

Register at: https://www.todaysdietitian.com/marketing/webinars/2021/PBDiabetes/ 1.5 CEUs -- Price: $9.99

WHY? Because …

An estimated 1 in 3 US adults have prediabetes, and of these 88 million people, over 80% aren't aware of their condition.

There are no clear symptoms, this disease flies under the radar until serious health problems surface.

People with prediabetes are at increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

Emerging research also suggests that people with diabetes may be more at-risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms if infected.

Webinar attendees will learn insights from the experts:

Understand the evidence from the latest programs in which plant-based diets have helped prevent or manage type-2 diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Evaluate strategies for how dietitians can successfully implement a plant-based diabetes education program in their own setting: supermarket, hospital, community, schools, private practice, workplace wellness.

Analyze knowledge of dietary habits and preferences linked with diabetes risk among different populations and approaches to help effect cultural dietary shifts for disease reduction or management.

Identify practical solutions for complementing a plant-based program with holistic strategies, including physical fitness and stress management guidelines.

Meet the moderator and speakers: