As you plan your health coverage for this week and next, Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to discuss backpack safety as kids head back to school, Child Eye Health & Safety Month, preventing injuries in young athletes, and resources for new mothers during National Breastfeeding Month.

Backpack safety - As parents & kids start to gear up for back to school, it’s important to consider backpack safety. The weight of necessary school items can add up quickly and become too heavy for a child to carry safely. An Ochsner physician can explain why a heavy backpack is harmful for kids, how to know if your child’s backpack is under the recommended weight, and tips for choosing and loading a backpack safely.

Child Eye Health & Safety Month - The start of a new school year can be filled with great excitement and anxiety for both parents and students. In addition to heading back to school, August is also Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month. This yearly observance both serves as a great reminder to get your child’s eyes checked before they return to the classroom, but also to reinforce the importance of maintaining good eye health and safety throughout the year.

Preventing injuries in young athletes - About 60 million children participate in organized sports – a pastime that can be beneficial for them both physically and mentally. Participating in sports for a prolonged period at a heightened intensity level puts the athlete at an increased risk for injury. As the calendar turns to August, students return to school and an Ochsner doctor can share 6 tips to prevent sports injuries as fall sports get started.

National Breastfeeding Month - The first few weeks of parenthood is a very special and exciting time. Baby and mother are just beginning to learn each other, and it’s not uncommon to experiences some bumps along the road to successful infant feeding. It’s critical to remember that “fed is best,” but during National Breastfeeding Month, learn the top things to know about breast/chestfeeding support, including lactation consultants and other resources for moms.

