Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Dec. 22, 2023) - The American Association of Neuromuscular &Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) and American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF) are excited to announce Dianna Quan, MD, as the 2024 association and foundation president. Dr. Quan has been a dedicated member of AANEM since 1998 and is currently a professor of neurology at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO.

“I am really honored and humbled to be stepping into the role of President. I can’t wait to get working with the fabulous AANEM staff and all our dedicated member volunteers to put together next year’s meeting,” said Dr. Quan.

As president, Dr. Quan has selected the plenary topic for the 2024 annual meeting to be The Confluence of Two Pipelines. “We’ll be discussing the pipeline of discovery and innovation that has been bringing us truly groundbreaking treatments, and the delivery and workforce pipeline that is under pressure to realize the promise of these treatments for all our patients who need them,” said Dr. Quan. “We’ll also discuss solutions in workforce education and development, artificial intelligence, interdisciplinary care, and medical ethics and economics,” she added.“I’m also excited to continue building momentum for the ANF, so that we can support more great research, and developing initiatives with the Late Onset Neuromuscular Disease Consortium (LONDC) to help neuromuscular patients get the care they need in a timely manner,” she added.

Dr. Quan’s term as president will end at the next AANEM Annual Meeting, scheduled for Oct.15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###