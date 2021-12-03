Research Alert

Article title: VEGFR3 tyrosine kinase inhibition aggravates cisplatin nephrotoxicity

Authors: Laurence M. Black, Elisa R. Farrell, Daria Barwinska, Gunars Osis, Anna A. Zmijewska, Amie M. Traylor, Stephanie K. Esman, Subhashini Bolisetty, Grace Whipple, Malgorzata M. Kamocka, Seth Winfree, Daryll R. Spangler, Shehnaz Khan, Abolfazl Zarjou, Tarek M. El-Achkar, Anupam Agarwal

From the authors: “These results highlight the importance of intact [lymphangiogenesis] signaling and suggest that lymphatic expansion is necessary, at least in part, for limiting [cisplatin-induced] nephrotoxicity.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

