Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic announced today that its Center for Clinical and Translational Science has successfully renewed funding for its research grant from the National Institutes of Health National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences for five more years. The funding award, totaling $48.2 million, is one of Mayo’s largest NIH grants, supporting research and education across the institution at that aims to accelerate innovation to improve patient care and health for all people

"We are very pleased with this news and the continued support from the National Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences," says Claudia Lucchinetti, M.D., director of Mayo's Center for Clinical and Translational Science and principal investigator on the grant. "This will allow Mayo to continue to provide core resources, mentoring and training, and opportunities to develop innovative approaches and technologies for our investigators."

At Mayo Clinic, the research of today drives the patient care of tomorrow. Vibrant clinical and translational research is fundamental to advancing Mayo Clinic's core patient care mission. The Center for Clinical and Translational Science serves as the engine to accelerate the transformation of medical discoveries into treatments for unmet patient needs.

The center also offers education programs designed to train and inspire the clinical and translational science workforce of the future.

"Our clinical and translational science education programs attract learners from diverse backgrounds and at many different levels of experience," says David Warner, M.D., director of education programs for the Center for Clinical and Translational Science. "When they graduate, they are well positioned to lead in their chosen fields of research and to bring the fruits of discovery back to their communities, improving health for all."

Mayo Clinic was one of 12 institutions to receive the Clinical and Translational Science Award when the program began in 2006. Since then, the National Institutes of Health have renewed Mayo Clinic's award three times, most recently in 2017. The Clinical and Translational Science Award program funds a national network of resources and education programs for clinical and translational research across the U.S.

In the next five years, the Center for Clinical and Translational Science will transform clinical trials; digital health; rural health; strengthening community research partnerships and collaborations; training clinical trialists; enhancing education and training programs; and expanding and strengthening external collaborations. The goal is to accelerate medical research to improve patient care and health for all people.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.