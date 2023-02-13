Ever feel a ‘spike’ in your blood sugar, then a lull afterward? Eating can affect blood sugar, which has implications for our health.

Please join a scientific expert from the University of Toronto to learn about how our blood sugar responds to consumption of foods and beverages — known as ‘glycemic response’ — and new research that examines whether and to what degree sweeteners affect it.

Event: Virtual Press Briefing on Research Elucidating Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners and Glycemic Response, February 21, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. ET.

Topic: Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners and Glycemic Response

Presenter: Tauseef Khan, MBBS, MSc, PhD, University of Toronto

Link to register: https://www.newswise.com/articles/live-event-for-feb-21-do-no-calorie-sweeteners-affect-health

Join us to learn more about glycemic response and its implications for health. With continuing use of Low- and No-Calorie Sweeteners across the food supply, the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences is supporting research that uses a new approach to clarify whether these sweeteners affect glycemic response. Dr. Khan will discuss the aims of the research, the innovative approach used, and how the results inform ongoing questions and controversies about use of low- and no-calorie sweeteners to achieve various health goals.

Glycemic response describes the way blood sugar responds to food consumption. A high glycemic response can mean a “spike” in blood sugar, that leads to a “crash”. Glycemic response plays a role in hunger and satiety, energy levels, and insulin response – as well as weight control.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org

The University of Toronto is a globally-ranked research institution home to some of the world’s top faculty, students, alumni and staff. https://www.utoronto.ca/