Newswise — Washington D.C. – With heightened concerns about sodium intake nation-wide and the limited impact of public health campaigns, it has been suggested that reducing sodium in the nation’s food supply is a good strategy going forward, particularly in processed foods like cured meats and breads.

A new study supported by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) reviews over 450 journal articles, book chapters and patents focused on sodium removal and replacement. The information reviewed also looked at flavor, functional and physical modifications. Going forward, the authors of the paper call for combining methods and strategies to lower sodium intakes while tracking consumer perceptions to ensure commercial viability.

Greater than 97 percent of Americans consume sodium in quantities above limits set for their age and gender. And sodium has been flagged for decades as a nutrient of public health concern for overconsumption. But the functional roles of sodium in baking, preserving, thickening, curing and retaining moisture, complicate reduction strategies.

The study compiles evidence-based tools for sodium reduction organized by specific food categories into a compendium relevant to food industry applications and documents the current state of knowledge. It does this by evaluating which reduction strategies have been successful to date (while maintaining consumer acceptance), and which reduction methods are most commonly implemented in different food product categories. Finally, it strives to identify the gaps in knowledge toward further successful sodium reduction in food.

According to co-author Soo-Yeun Lee, professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, “We're hoping this work will provide insight into the wide variety of salt reducing technologies that exist. This can help food companies be more informed to use different strategies.”

The researchers outlined five key strategies: Salt reduction, salt replacers, flavor modification, physical modification and functional modification. “Combining multiple strategies shows promise to increase the level of sodium reduction accepted by consumers before changes to palatability become evident,” says Aubrey Dunteman, graduate student in FSHN and the lead author on the paper.

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. The research above will be supported by IAFNS Sodium Committee. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org