Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — During the past decade, there has been significant development of new sulfur containing compounds that are used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. Sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides are types of sulfur-containing chemical compounds that have wide-ranging potential as therapeutic drugs. However, the synthesis process for these compounds is complex and has several limitations. In a new article published in Nature Chemistry, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers describe their development of a new reagent that allows a more efficient approach to make sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides that may be used in medicines.

There are four main chemical approaches that are commonly used to create sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides. Recently an additional approach called sulfur fluorine exchange (SuFEx) chemistry has gained attention. But the approach has several limitations to its widespread use, such as the requirement for the use of high pressures.

The Moffitt research team wanted to develop a more efficient process to create sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides. Through a variety of chemical experiments and processes, they developed a reagent called t-BuSF that serves as a hub in the SuFEx chemical process to synthesize these sulfur-containing compounds. The use of t-BuSF decreased the number of steps required to make these compounds and improved the reaction times and stability of their chemical precursors. The researchers further demonstrated the potential utility of t-BuSF in medicinal chemistry in over 70 examples and by preparing five therapeutical targets and intermediates. They showed that t-BuSF was able to create these products in high yields with fewer synthesis steps.

“Given the cost-effectiveness and the chemical space accessible from this reagent platform, it is expected to have positive impacts on the discovery sciences from the development of new medicines and agrochemicals to the discovery of new ligands, organocatalysts and materials,” said Justin Lopchuk, Ph.D., associate member of the Department of Drug Discovery at Moffitt.

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R35-GM142577, P30-CA076292) and the University of South Florida’s Chemical Purification, Analysis, and Screening Core Facility.

About Moffitt Cancer Center



Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 56 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 9,000 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

###

Teng, S., Shultz, Z., Shan, C., Wojtas, Ł., & Lopchuk, J. M. (2024). Asymmetric synthesis of sulfoximines, sulfonimidoyl fluorides and sulfonimidamides enabled by an enantiopure bifunctional S(VI) reagent. Nature Chemistry. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41557-023-01419-3