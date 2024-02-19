Newswise — New weight-loss drugs have helped people with their diabetes, obesity, even high blood pressure. But how they affect our mental health is a much more complicated issue, says Dr. Carrie McAdams, a psychiatrist and eating disorders expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

For some, the GLP-1 medications greatly improve their self-esteem and reduces the shame they have felt over being overweight. For others – including those with depression, anxiety or certain eating disorders – the injection may only exacerbate their problems.

Dr. McAdams is available to discuss the pros and cons of the weight loss drugs from a mental health perspective, including the varying ways in which they affect patient psychology, and tips for those who are considering or already taking the medications.  

