Rockville, Md. (February 8, 2024)—Current data published in the journal Function “indicate caution against the use of L-type Ca2+ channel blockers in elderly patients or patients with advanced hypertension and/or onset of cardiovascular remodeling, where levels of STIM and ORAI are elevated,” according to a new study. Scientists reached their conclusions after comparing a new analysis to the findings of a separate study conducted more than 10 years ago. STIM is a protein that mediates Ca2+ after depletion of intracellular Ca2+ stores, while ORAI are channels activated by the depletion of internal calcium stores. Examples of L-type Ca2 channel blocker medications include amlodipine and diltiazem.

Scientists also warn these new findings do not eliminate the need for more study.

“Definitive guidelines for the clinical use of antihypertensive medications can only be established by further research,” the researchers wrote. “We look forward to meaningful scientific discussions of our data and data coming from new research in this area.”

Read the full article, “The reappraisal of the reappraisal - CRAC channels are activated by L-type Ca2+ channel blockers, reply to Bird et al.,” published ahead of print in Function. Contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314 to schedule an interview with a member of the research team.