Research Alert

Newswise — Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have presented findings from an international late-stage clinical trial that shows the targeted therapy osimertinib improved rates of survival and reduced risk of recurrence in patients with non-small cell lung cancer following surgery.

The ADUARA study found 88% of patients with stage IB to IIIA disease treated with osimertinib following surgery were still alive five years later, compared to 78% of patients treated with a placebo. 

“In the U.S, 10 to 15 percent of patients with lung cancer will have mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor and these patients, even after they receive the best available therapy, their tumor still often comes back,” saidprincipal investigator and lead study author Roy Herbst, MD, PhD. “We’re now adding osimertinib, a pill that targets this specific receptor, and what we’ve found is a significant overall survival benefit for patients who received osimertinib.”

Journal Link: New England Journal of Medicine, June-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

New England Journal of Medicine, June-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Cancer Clinical Trials Pharmaceuticals Respiratory Diseases and Disorders Surgery NEJM
KEYWORDS
Cancer Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Late Stage Clinical Trials
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You